Kabul’s fifteenth district installs over 7,000 security cameras

KABUL (TOLOnews): Nazar Mohammad Abuzar, Deputy of Kabul’s Fifteenth Security District, has announced the installation of over 7,000 security cameras in various parts of the district with the cooperation of the people.

According to Abuzar, in addition to these cameras, nearly one hundred other security cameras with facial recognition capabilities have also been installed.

Nazar Mohammad Abuzar also added that these cameras monitor key areas of the region twenty-four hours a day.

Nazar Mohammad Abuzar, Deputy of the Fifteenth District, said: “These one hundred cameras, which have been specifically designed, have been initiated by the commanding officer and have yielded very good results. Many criminals have been caught red-handed through radio communication and apprehended.”

Some military experts consider the installation of security cameras crucial in reducing criminal activities but emphasize that these cameras should be used according to standards.

Mohammad Zalmai Afghan Yar, a military affairs expert, said: “Security cameras assist investigative and intelligence agencies and are effective in ensuring the security of citizens.”

Meanwhile, some residents of the capital also welcome the installation of security cameras and urge security institutions to make greater efforts to ensure the safety of people’s property and lives.

Faheem, a resident of Kabul, said: “The installation of security cameras has been very beneficial because they help ensure people’s safety. Additionally, we have another request: that the security forces make efforts to protect people’s property and lives.”

Previously, the Ministry of Interior reported that over 62,000 security cameras have been installed in Kabul city and some other important locations.