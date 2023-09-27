Kabul’s relations with world countries growing: Muttaqi

KABUL (TOLOnews): The acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, said that the current Afghan government has diplomatic ties with a number of countries, and that those relations are growing daily.

Muttaqi, who traveled to Russia to take part in the Moscow Format meeting, said that security in the nation is presently ensured and that world concerns have also been addressed.

“Diplomatic ties with numerous nations are very good and expanding day by day. The fact that Allah Almighty gave security to Afghanistan after 45 years, both Afghanistan itself and its neighbors now reached security,” Muttaqi noted.

Muttaqi in a meeting with President Vladimir Putin’s adviser, Ruslan Edelgeriyev, emphasized strengthening political and economic relations between the two countries and taking practical steps in the trade sector.

The Foreign Ministry wrote in a statement that in the meeting Saeeduich said that Moscow is ready to cooperate with Afghanistan.

“It is the duty of our embassy in Russia to facilitate businessmen so that we can achieve more in this field and bring Afghan products to Russia,” the acting foreign minister noted.

“The expansion of political, economic, commercial, and educational cooperation was highlighted in the conversation with the adviser to the Russian president, and it was believed that Afghanistan and Russia have common interests in the region, so it is necessary to develop cooperation in various fields,” said Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy of the Ministry of Economy.

During his trip to Moscow, acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi also visited the Embassy of the Islamic Emirate in Russia.

Earlier, the Russian special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said that the new Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan will take place on September 29 in Kazan.