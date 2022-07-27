Kajaki dam second phase inaugurated

KABUL (Agencies): The Kajaki dam’s second phase was inaugurated during a ceremony, in Helmand southern province of the country, on Wednesday by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s top officials, said a statement.

According to a statement, the function ceremony was attended by deputies of PM Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Minister of Energy and Water, Mullah Abdul Latif Mansour, Minister of Economy Qari Din Mohammad Hanif, Deputy political of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, and Turkish Ambassador Cihad Erginay.

In the inauguration ceremony the deputy PM Baradar, in his speech said: The foreigners destroyed our country, now we are busy building it.”

“Our country will not be built by foreign or charity aid, but we can build our country with our own efforts,” he added.

Addressing the ceremony, the deputy Prime Minister said we need to address community issues more than our personnel issues.

Hanafi said in his speech, that there was a war in Afghanistan, in the name of human rights, women’s rights, and democracy for 20 years in Afghanistan, but the applicants had issued the forest law.

“Our scholars and students accepted the bombs on their chests, but they expelled the international invaders from this land,” he added.

He said that now Afghanistan is free with great sacrifices and with the sovereignty of the new government, corruption, bribery, usurpation, and ethnic and religious prejudice have been demolished.

Meanwhile, the Turkish ambassador in Kabul, Cihad Erginay said that this project is of vital importance for farmers as well as electricity, adding that international investors will closely monitor the project and will pay attention to the region by implementing it.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, deputy political for foreign affairs said “our country will progress quickly if education is put at the forefront and the doors of universities, madrassas, and schools are open to students.

“We will lift ourselves up, this is the only way to free the next generation from slavery,”. He added.

The vice president of Afghan Breshna Sherkat, Mawlavi Abdul Rahman-ur-Rahmani, said: DABS IS committed to providing the citizens with the best, most reliable and most reasonable price of electricity.

According to him, the Construction of a new “powerhouse” worth 104.9 million dollars in Kajaki is the next plan of Da Afghan Breshna Sherkat.

He called on the citizens to pay their electricity bills on time and not to try to steal the electricity.

Meanwhile, the Turkish 77 company thanked for the cooperation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and said Afghanistan was more secure than ever for investment.

The mentioned Kajaki dam has the capacity to produce 2 billion cubic meters of water and 151 megawatts of electricity.

The contract for this dam was signed between the Ministry of Energy and Water and a Turkish 77 Construction Company in 2018.

The Kajaki Dam will increase to 100 MW with the new second phase launch and the total power generation capacity will reach 151 MW, which could supply the needs of Helmand and Kandahar power.

