Kajol gives her two cents on how to deal with trolling

(Web Desk): Bollywood star Kajol has shared her views on trolling faced by celebrities in the age of social media.

In a ceremony, she talked frankly over the complex problems faced by famous stars. She also gives her two cents on how the stars can maintain a balance in their lives.

She said she is grateful that she has spent the most of her life meeting with real people and not on some social media page where no one knows each other but they can pass comments on each other with disregard.

Calling the negative comments by some fans as ‘unavoidable’, she said any star cannot be liked by all the people at the same time. There would surely be his critics. One has to deal with it.

She also called herself the laziest actor and talked about huge breaks from movies during a period of her fame.

But, she added how that break was a blessing in disguise for her: “Well, I got married and had children.”