Kajol to work in a web film

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Kajol is one actress, who has maintained her leading lady status at the movies ever since she debuted in the industry.

The actress has taken short breaks between films but has managed to keep up with the changing face of cinema with her choice of scripts. She was last seen in Helicopter Eela, where she played a mom who rejoins college with her son to complete her education. She will next be seen with Ajay Devgn in Tanaji: The Unsung Hero, where she will be playing the role of Lakshmi Bai.

Keeping up with the times and the evolution of the OTT platform, Kajol is speculated to be doing a film for the digital world soon. Titled Tibhanga, the film is based on an Odissi folk dancer and will be directed by Renuka Sahane. Reports also suggest that the film will be produced by Ajay Devgn’s production house.

With the emergence of digital space, several actors are now making films and shows for the web.We sure can’t wait to see where this initiative reaches in the future.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)