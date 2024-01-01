Kajol turns 50 as fans greet her with best wishes

(Web Desk) – On her 50th birthday, Bollywood actor Kajol delighted fans and media with a special celebration outside her Mumbai residence, Shiv Shakti.

The actress engaged warmly with those who gathered to wish her on this milestone occasion.

Kajol, dressed in a blue top, a matching shrug, boho jewellery, and blue jeans, was seen cutting a birthday cake that was thoughtfully brought by her fans and the paparazzi.

A video obtained by ANI captured Kajol’s joyful interaction with her supporters as she posed for photographs, signed autographs, and shook hands with those who had come to celebrate.

The actress’s radiant smile and enthusiasm reflected her appreciation for the heartfelt birthday wishes she received.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn also marked the special day with a touching tribute to his wife Kajol on social media.

Sharing a heartfelt message and an adorable photo of the couple on Instagram, Ajay expressed his love and admiration for Kajol.

His post read, “Your laughter is contagious, your love infinite, and your energy… well, I’m still catching up! Despite all the pranks I pull, you’re the one who brings joy to our lives.

The tribute was met with widespread praise from fans, who celebrated the couple’s enduring love and companionship in the comments section.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn, who married in 1999 are admired for their strong on-screen and off-screen chemistry. The couple are the proud parents of daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol, who debuted in Bollywood with the film Bekhudi in 1992, has had a remarkable career marked by several iconic performances.

She gained prominence with Baazigar in 1993 and is renowned for her roles in classics such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001).

Her recent work includes the film Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, which she starred in alongside Ajay.

Kajol is set to appear in the much-anticipated action thriller Maharagni – Queen of Queens, where she reunites with Prabhudeva after 27 years.