Kajol wishes to romance with Varun Dhawan

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood is undergoing a paradigm shift where content is concerned. Today actors and filmmakers are willing to work in and create films with unique content and showcase the changing world. Actresses today are breaking norms and are game to work with younger actors, just like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor came together in Ki & Ka and Aishwarya featured opposite Rajkummar Rao in Fanney Khan.

Busy promoting her next – Helicopter Eela, when Kajol was asked about working with a younger co-star, she smiled and said, “Of course, why not? But it depends on what the film would be about. I’ve no reservations, but the only thing that will make or break it for me is the script. If it’s great, then I’ll do it.”

When quizzed about one actor she’d like to romance in the current league of actors, Kajol excitedly shared, “It has to be Varun (Dhawan). He’s a sweet guy and working with him is a lot of fun. I had a great time with him during Dilwale. So, if I have to romance someone, it would be him.”

