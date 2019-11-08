Kaka, Figo, Anelka upbeat to perform in Pakistan

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): The World Soccer Stars event, which is bringing to Pakistan legendary footballers like Ricardo Kaka, Luis Figo, Nicolas Anelka and Carles Puyol will kick-off in Karachi on November 9.

The players are set to arrive in Karachi early Saturday morning and then they’ll address a press conference at 1pm PST. The legends’ next stop will be Dolmen Mall, Clifton, where they will meet and greet with the crowd. Next up, they’ll play an exhibition match against FC Karachi at 7.30pm PST at the Rahat Stadium.

The players will then travel to Lahore for their second exhibition match on November 10. “Hello guys, getting ready for Pakistan. See you in Karachi on Saturday. And Lahore on Sunday,” said Kaka, Anelka and Figo in a video message.