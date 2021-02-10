KALAR SYEDAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan hands over cash to Ehsaas Beneficiaries under Ehsaas Kafalat Scheme at Kalar Syedan on February 10, 2021.

APP60-100221ISLAMABAD: February 10 – Prime Minister Imran Khan hands over cash to Ehsaas Beneficiaries under Ehsaas Kafalat Scheme at Kalar Syedan. APP

The Frontier Post / February 10, 2021
