Kalyon Kültür opens ‘Upcycling’ show for better future

Monitoring Desk

ISTANBUL: Kalyon Kültür, established by the Turkish conglomerate Kalyon Holding to support cultural productions of artists, has opened a new exhibition in collaboration with Home art at its historic mansion called “Taş Konak” in the upscale Nişantaşı neighborhood in Istanbul’s Şişli district. The “Upcycling” exhibition stands out as one of the projects that Kalyon Holding develops with the aim of using the diminishing resources efficiently and leaving a livable world for future generations.

A design for the “Upcycling” exhibition by Aykut Diricanlı.

Based on the idea of consciously consuming limited resources in our world, the exhibition aimed to show that it is possible to create and design products that can be used in the future by transforming resources without consuming them for a sustainable life.

For the show, curated by Ceren-Irmak Arkman, professional architects and designers have transformed iconic local objects, building materials and objects that are hardly used anymore into usable items. Twenty designs selected from these works are on display at Kalyon Kültür as part of the “Upcycling” exhibition. The project coordinator of the exhibition is Gülderen Tumba.

The project, in which designers, architects and artists create intelligent designs with different perspectives via certain products, also has an important place in terms of contributing to the development of design in Türkiye. The exhibition, the first leg of the “Upcycling” project of Kalyon Holding, will inspire future generations to use existing raw materials sparingly, to think again before throwing things away and to evaluate instead of wasting. It will also reach out to art and design lovers in different parts of Türkiye with a wider product selection in the near future.

The “Upcycling” exhibition can be visited free of charge between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. every week day until Aug. 31.

Courtesy: Dailysabah