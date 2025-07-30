Kamala Harris decides not to run for governor of California

WASHINGTON: Former Vice President Kamala Harris will not run for California governor, she announced Wednesday, ending months of speculation following her 2024 defeat to Donald Trump in the presidential race.

“In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor,” Harris said in a prepared statement. “I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election.”

“For now, my leadership and public service will not be in elected office,” she continued. “I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans.”

Harris, who did not address a possible 2028 presidential candidacy, added: “In the United States of America, power must lie with the people. And We, the People must use our power to fight for freedom, opportunity, fairness, and the dignity of all. I will remain in that fight.”

Harris held statewide office in California for 10 years, first as the state attorney general and then for four years as a U.S. senator, before she resigned to assume the vice presidency after Joe Biden won the 2020 election. She then replaced Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024 after he dropped out of the race.

A person close to Harris who spoke with her Wednesday said Harris looked forward to talking to Californians and people across the country about this moment, but as a private citizen. They insisted that Harris had a path to victory if she had run for governor.

“Stay tuned because she’s going to have other announcements and they’re not about 2028,” the person said.

“She still wants to be part of the national conversation and talk about Donald Trump and being in debates and forums in California is not going to allow her to do that,” the person added.

Harris’ decision keeps the race to be California’s next governor wide open. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who came up through San Francisco politics alongside Harris, is unable run for re-election due to term limits.

A number of Democrats have jumped into the race to succeed Newsom, including Lt. Gov Eleni Kounalakis; former Health and Human Services Secretary and state Attorney General Xavier Becerra; former Rep. Katie Porter; former state Senate President Toni Atkins, and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, among others.

The party is expected to hold onto the governorship in the heavily Democratic state, which Harris carried by 20 points in the last presidential race.

