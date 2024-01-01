Kamala Harris says ceasefire and hostage release deal needed in Gaza

WASHINGTON (Reuters) : Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris told CNN on Thursday that a ceasefire and hostage release deal was needed in Gaza while she reiterated support for Israel and maintained her position that “too many innocent Palestinians have been killed.”

“Israel has a right to defend itself .. and how it does so matters. Far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed, and we have got to get a deal done,” Harris told CNN in an interview, without offering any change in the current status quo policy.