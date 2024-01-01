Kamala Harris worst candidate

Whose fault was it? That of course is going to be the overwhelming question Democrats will be asking themselves after Kamala Harris loses on November 5. It is worth stressing that a question can also be an accusation. Cicero reminded us of this in his first oration against Catiline, which opens with more than half a dozen questions spat out like bullets from a Gatling gun. Quo usque tandem abutere, Catilina, patientia nostra? “How long, Catiline, will you go on exhausting our patience?” Quam diu etiam furor iste tuus nos eludet? “And how long will that madness of yours mock us?”

The biased circus concession that we call much of the media has an interest in drawing out the festivities surrounding an election. So in the case of Trump vs Harris, the answer to Cicero’s questions is “as long as possible”. “The race is neck and neck, it’s just so close, it could break either way.” But by mid-October, everyone knew that the race was not close. Harris finally sat for a few interviews – with 60 Minutes, with Bret Baier, for example. They were catastrophes one and all. It did not help that CBS later edited Harris’s response to make her sound more coherent and then refused to release the unedited transcript of the exchange.

Harris held a “town hall” where she was supposed to answer audience questions off the cuff. But some alert spectator noted that Harris at least appeared to be reading answers off a teleprompter. More embarrassment. Harris decided to skip the Al Smith dinner in New York, the single most important Catholic event of the election season. Catholics, it is worth noting, make up more than 20 per cent of the electorate. Instead, Harris sent in a brief, pre-recorded video that, so far as I can tell, was universally panned as insulting to Catholics. For his part, Donald Trump noted in his remarks for the dinner that the last presidential candidate to skip the event was Walter Mondale. That was in 1984. Mondale lost that election to Ronald Reagan 49 states to one.

Kamala Harris claimed to have worked at the fry station at McDonald’s. There is no record of that, but several days ago Donald Trump showed up at a McDonald’s franchise in Pennsylvania, where he made french fries and served customers at a drive-through window. That bit of theatre drove the Left nuts but everyone knew it was a masterly PR triumph. As one commentator noted, “President Trump is a marketing genius. He turned Kamala Harris’s lie about working at McDonald’s into millions of dollars in free advertising.” Harris, of course, still maintains that her claim is true.

John F Kennedy is supposed to have remarked that “victory has a thousand fathers, but defeat is an orphan”. As Algernon Moncrieff might have put it, that is perfectly phrased, but I am not sure about its truth. Kamala Harris’ defeat will have many parents. There will be truckloads of blame to go around. Already, less than two weeks out, we can see the frenetic finger-pointing, backtracking, exit-searching panic in and around the campaign. Harris is outspending Trump by about three to one. But the cash is not moving the needle. Someone else is always to blame. Her campaign workers. That meanie Bret Baier, who had the temerity to ask her real questions. Villain number one, of course, is Donald Trump, whom Harris regularly describes as “Hitler,” “a fascist,” the single greatest threat to “democracy” the world has ever seen. No thinking person believes it. If you say “there are a lot of unthinking people about,” I would agree. But that only prompts the observation that the efficient cause of Kamala Harris’ defeat will be – Kamala Harris. She is the single worst candidate for president from any party in the history of the Republic.