Kamran, Salman set up Markhors’ third successive win

F.P. Report

FAISLABAD: A brilliant century from Kamran Ghulam, all-round heroics by Salman Ali Agha and a vital half-century by skipper Mohammad Rizwan helped the UMT Markhors beat Engro Dolphins by 92 runs in the sixth match of the Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup here at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Wednesday.

Markhors have now won three out of three matches they have played and are sitting at the top of the points table while Dolphins are winless after two games, occupying the bottom of the table. Dolphins will face Allied Bank Stallions in their next match tomorrow which is set to begin at 3pm.

Chasing a total of 285 runs the Dolphins succumbed to 192 all out in 43.5 overs. Salman Ali Agha, after contributing 49 runs with the bat in the first innings returned to take 3-34 in his 10 overs. Earlier, Kamran Ghulam, who currently leads batting chart with 239 runs, hit his second century of the tournament accumulating 113 runs after walking into bat in the first over. He also shared a 122-run third-wicket partnership with skipper Rizwan (51, 67b, 3x4s, 1×6).

Kamran hit 12 fours and three sixes in the 110 balls he faced while Salman chipped in with three fours and one six in his 47-ball outing. The duo also shared a 71-run fourth-wicket partnership after Rizwan’s departure in 27th over. Muhammad Imran’s 27 off 25 balls with the help of two massive sixes helped Markhors cross the 250-run mark. Zahid Mehmood remained unbeaten for 15 runs off 14 balls hitting one four.

Faheem Ashraf took 4-50 while Mir Hamza returned with two wickets. Usman Qadir and Sameen Gul dismissed one batter each.

Dolphins, who opted to chase earlier in the day, found themselves reeling throughout the pursuit of 285-run target as they were reduced to 13-2 and then 99-5 when Saud Shakeel (41, 56b, 3x4s) top edged Salman to short fine leg. Asif Ali fought back with a half-century but it was not enough as he fell for 50 off 43 balls hitting three four and three sixes.

Apart from Salman’s tight bowling, Muhammad Imran’s three wicket burst (3-28) also helped Markhors to reduce Dolphins from 135-5 to 161-8 effectively ending all their chances to win as they finished 192 all out.

Scores in brief:

Match 6 – UMT Markhors beat Engro Dolphins by 92 runs

UMT Markhors 284-9, 50 overs (Kamran Ghulam 113, Mohammad Rizwan 51, Salman Ali Agha 49, Muhammad Imran 27; Faheem Ashraf 4-50, Mir Hamza 2-26)

Engro Dolphins 192 all out, 43.5 overs (Asif Ali 50, Saud Shakeel 41, Sahibzada Farhan 24; Muhammad Imran 3-28, Salman Ali Agha 3-34)

Player of the match: Kamran Ghulam (UMT Markhors)

Tomorrow’s fixture: Allied Bank Stallions vs Engro Dolphins, Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad at 3pm (local time).