Kandahar Central Jail should move out of city: Residents

KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): The residents of this capital city of southern Kandahar province say despite promises the central jail could not be shifted outside the city’s crowded area.

The Kandahar Central Jail was built around 30 years ago in Sarpozi area in west of Kandahar City as per requirements of the time. The residents say the jail’s capacity is not enough for the current number of inmates and its location on the main road has created problems for local residents.

Abdul Rahman, a resident of Sarpozi area, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the Kandahar Central Jail’s location on the Kandahar-Herat highway had created traffic problems as well.

“Because the government has installed concrete barriers on the road as part of security of jail, which has created problems for traffic flow”, he said.

He said the population of Kandahar was increasing with each passing day and currently the Sarpozi area changed to a residential and commercial area. The jail should be moved out of this area, he suggested.

Abdul Rahman lamented the officials concerned had promised years ago to build a separate building for the central jail outside the city, but they did nothing so far.

Javid Ahmad, a resident of Mirwais area of Kandahar city, said that local people and officials had repeatedly asked the provincial administration to shift the jail from the area, but to no avail.

“Not only local residents, but inmates are also in trouble due to the jail’s location”, he said.

Ahmad said lack of space, inattention to cleanliness and some other problems caused many prisoners to fall ill.

Several inmates are kept in a small room and many sleep in the corridor of the jail due to space shortage, he said.

The jail had been attacked several times in the past years and as a result, many prisoners escaped and nearby residents suffered financial and human losses, he said.

Ahmad said any incident in the area could cause serious damage to civilians who could be saved if the jail was shifted elsewhere.

The jail officials have also repeatedly complained that the current building of the prison has not the capacity to accommodate the large number of inmates.

Kandahar governor’s spokesman, Aziz Ahmad Azizi, acknowledged the problem and said the local administration was working on a plan to shift the jail from its current position to a new building as soon as possible.

He said a General Directorate of Prisons delegation from Kabul last week met with Kandahar jail officials and deputy governor, Abdul Hanan Munib.

The delegation said the Ministry of Finance had allocated 315 million afghanis for construction of a new building for Kandahar Central Jail and work on the project would start soon.

Kandahar deputy governor Abdul Hanan Munib said that 75 acres of land was earmarked for the new jail building in Daman district of the province.

He said the construction process on the new building should start as soon as possible and according to the needs of inmates.

Militants had waged many attacks on the Kandahar Central Jail in the past, enabling hundreds of inmates to escape in each attack.