Kandahar clashes claim 4 ANP members, hurt 4

Monitoring Desk

KANDAHAR: At least three Afghan police killed and further four wounded in an attack carried against security checkpoint in Takhta Pul district of Kandahar on Thursday night, local authorities said.

While some sources said seven police were killed and further four were taken hostage, the local security officials on Friday confirmed four dead and four injured during the battle in the province.

Kandahar is one of the insecure provinces, where clashes between the Taliban and Afghan forces are being reported quite often.

The Taliban did not immediately comment on the incident, nor did claim responsibility for the attack. (Khaama Press)