Kandahar–Herat railway’s initial phase to finish in two months

HERAT (TOLONews): Domestic and foreign engineers are currently engaged in surveying and designing the route of the Kandahar-Herat railway line passing through Panjwai district of Kandahar.

Project engineers state that the Kandahar-Herat railway project will be implemented according to international standards.

Mohsen Mojad, an Iranian engineer working on the project, said: “The standards we are following here are mostly international ones. We are committed to continuing our work in terms of design, construction, and quality accordingly.”

Another engineer, Sher Mohammad, added: “Overall, we have completed 35% of the work. We are maintaining high quality and adhering to the best international standards.”

Officials from the Ministry of Public Works report that around 40% of the surveying and design work for the Kandahar-Herat railway has been completed, and the initial phase of the project is expected to take another three months.

Abdul Rahman Mujahid, a representative from the Ministry of Public Works, stated: “This project consists of two lots. One lot is 137.7 kilometers long and the other is 171 kilometers. Overall, 30 to 40 percent of the work has been completed, and it will be finished in about two months.”

The Kandahar-Herat railway project has also created employment opportunities for many people.

Wakil Ahmad, a worker on the railway project, said: “This project has provided jobs to dozens of people. We are very happy to be working here.”

The 737-kilometer Kandahar-Herat railway line is being surveyed and designed by three local companies at a cost of 264 million Afghanis.

According to officials, once the survey and design work is completed, the construction phase will begin in five segments, with the railway ultimately connecting to Iran through Khaf in Herat.