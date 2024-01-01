Kandahar local officials call economic sanctions ‘cruel’

KANDAHAR (Ariana News): Kandahar local officials said during the opening ceremony of a project in this province that the economic sanctions against Afghanistan are “cruel”.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the graveling project of Kandahar Customs Directorate’s premises, Hayatullah Mubarak, Kandahar deputy governor, said that human rights organizations always criticize the Islamic Emirate, but they have remained silent against the economic sanctions against Afghanistan.

A number of businessmen in Kandahar also asked the international community to lift financial and banking sanctions.

The work of this project is being carried out by the National Development Company and will cost more than 25 million afghanis.

“The area of this project is 30 acres. It is hoped that this project will be finished soon,” said Abdul Wali Adel, deputy head of NDC.

Meanwhile, Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Investment officials also asked the IEA to provide more facilities for businessmen. In recent years, because the roads in this area were not asphalted, drivers faced many problems, especially when it rained.