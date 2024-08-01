Kandahar textile factory reactivated after 18 years of dormancy

KANDAHAR (TOLONews): A textile production factory in Kandahar has been rebuilt and reactivated after 18 years. Officials said they have repaired the factory’s machines over six months at a cost of 60 million afghani. With the reactivation of this factory, around 14,000 people will be provided with job opportunities.

Mohammad, 69, worked in the Kandahar textile production factory for 47 years. He is pleased with the restart of operations of this factory and considers it a significant step for the country’s economic growth.

Mohammad, a former employee of the Kandahar textile factory, said: “I am a worker at the textile factory, and I have worked here for 47 years. This factory was closed for 18 years, and now that it has reopened, it is good news.”

Mohammad Aslam, another employee, added: “I work here and take pride in producing Afghan products, whereas previously everything was imported from abroad.”

The Kandahar textile and wool production factory has 3,000 advanced machines, which have been repaired in six months at a cost of 60 million afghani with the collaboration of Afghan engineers after nearly two decades.

Abdul Shakoor, a technical employee of the Kandahar textile factory, told TOLOnews: “The Kandahar textile production factory is currently managed by Afghans, and we will strengthen various sections of this factory in the future.”

Ismatullah, a technical employee of the Kandahar textile factory, said: “I activated this factory 18 years ago, but the then-government did not allow it to operate. Now we have reactivated it, providing job opportunities for many people.”

The officials of this production factory said that now, in addition to security agencies, they have contracts with the Ministry of Public Health for uniform-making, and annually have the capacity to produce 40 million meters of fabric and process one thousand tons of wool.

Mohammad Saleem Saber, the head of the Kandahar textile factory, said: “Our products are currently for Islamic Emirate institutions, meaning we have contracts with the Ministries of Interior and Defense, the General Directorate of Intelligence, and the Ministry of Public Health, and we fully guarantee the quality of our products.”

The Kandahar textile and wool factory was built in 1356 (solar year) by two Russian and German companies. This factory, which has two sections, has been reactivated by the order of the leader of the Islamic Emirate. In addition to fabric production, it also produces carpet yarn, blankets and shawls.