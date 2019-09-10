Kane: I’ve never dived in my career

LONDON (Agencies): Tottenham striker Harry Kane has said that he has never dived in his career, hitting back at claims that he has twice done so since the start of the season.

The England international, 26, was accused of diving late on to win a penalty against North London rivals Arsenal last weekend after a challenge from defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos. Kane was also accused of diving in Spurs’ previous game against Newcastle, going down easily after a tackle from defender Jamaal Lascelles. When asked if he has ever dived, Kane said: “Never and, hopefully, I don’t have to. I said after the Arsenal game it’s a 50/50 one, similar to the one we got given against us at Wembley the year before. It happens in football. “I am someone who uses his body well, which as a striker you have to do at every level. On the halfway line it’s a free kick every day of the week. In the penalty box you don’t always get it. “People’s opinions are their opinions. I wasn’t concentrating on that sort of stuff. For me, it’s about doing my best on the pitch and the most important thing is about winning games.” Spurs and England teammate Danny Rose backed up Kane’s defence over claims of diving, pointing to the striker’s goal record as proof of his professionalism.

“I have not seen the debate about Harry diving,” Rose said. “But he is not one to pay attention to that stuff and people should focus on his goal record, what he offers to any team across the world and we should relish watching him.

“His record for club and country is no coincidence. It is typical Harry just to respond in the way that he did by scoring a hat-trick.”

“He does not drink, he does not go out. He does extra every day and works on his left foot and right foot. And when things are not going right at our club, he is the first one to say what we need to do in the changing room.

“He is literally the first player in and one of the last out, and is a great privilege to play with him.”

Kane was last booked for simulation in a 3-1 loss to Wolves in 2018.