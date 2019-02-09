Kangana Ranaut promises to ‘expose’ the real face of Bollywood

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Indian outspoken actress Kangana Ranaut flayed Bollywood for not appreciating her work in recently-released film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and vowed to expose everyone of them who has put her in a corner.

The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor, at a recent press interaction, alleged that the industry has “ganged up” against her because she spoke up about nepotism earlier.

Kangana went on to say, “I will make their lives hell, and will expose every single one of them”.

In a video of the interaction she revealed: “one thing is for sure, I’m not going to spare anyone.” Adding that she’s been calling certain people out on ‘nepotism’ and ‘sexism’ and ‘use money for parity’ but she hound them henceforth.

During a promotional event, the actress said: “Is the Queen of Jhansi my relative? She is yours as much as she is mine… then why are these people hesitating? Because I spoke up about nepotism? That scared them? “

The 31-year-old queen lashed out at the the some of her Industry colleagues, saying: “They have all ganged up together like a classroom of kids because I spoke up about nepotism.” Manikarnika, based on Rani Laxmi Bai, featured in headlines after Kangana and co-director Krish fought over directing credits for the film.

Kangana had in an earlier interview said that certain members of the film industry had formed a clique, from which they’d excluded her. Calling it a ‘racket’ the actor had called out Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan specifically for not publicly voicing their appreciation of her work, even though she has praised their work in the past.

“How will you feel if an entire classroom gets together and bullies one person? They have no shame… some of them are as old as my grandfather.” she added.