Kankor entrance exams held in Kabul

KABUL (TOLOnews): The National Examination Authority on Saturday announced that the final stage of the 1403 Kankor examination was held on Friday in Kabul.

The exam was conducted among independent candidates, those from abroad, absentees from the provinces, graduates of 14th grade, and graduates of religious schools.

Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the acting head of the National Examination Authority, said that the final result of this year’s Kankor exam will be announced within the next ten days.

The acting head of the National Examination Authority said, “This year, the youth showed great interest in this exam. We divided the exam into five phases, and this was the last phase, with more than 100,000 young people participating in total.”

Asadullah, who lost his legs due to a mortar explosion and came from Paktia to Kabul to take the exam, said, “I want to become a doctor in the future and serve the people. I hope to see my country prosperous and peaceful.”

Meanwhile, some Kankor exam participants have requested the Islamic Emirate simplify the examination process.

Mohabbatullah, a Kankor test-taker, said: “There are too many questions, 160 questions; we request that the number be reduced and other opportunities be provided for the youth.”

Mohammad Musadiq, another participant, said, “Girls’ schools should be reopened so that they can receive education and pursue higher education because a society without women and girls is nothing.”

According to the National Examination Authority, more than 100,000 people participated in the 1403 Kankor exam, and the results will be announced within the next ten days.