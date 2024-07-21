Kankor top scorer calls for reopening of Schools, Universities for Girls

KABBUL (TOLONews): Atal Khan Rahimzoy, the top scorer in the 1403 (solar year) Kankor exam, expressed his satisfaction with the transparency of the Kankor exam.

Rahimzoy also urged the interim government to allow girls above the sixth grade to attend schools and universities.

Atal Khan Rahimzoy said: “I request that schools and universities for girls be reopened. Of course, it takes time, but I believe the Islamic Emirate will start it.”

Eighteen-year-old Rahimzoy, who graduated from Habibia High School in Kabul, has been admitted to his desired faculty of Medical Sciences.

Recalling his hard work and the moment the 1403 Kankor exam results were announced, he shared his excitement.

The top scorer said: “When the results were announced, family members were shouting and crying; some even fainted from excitement.”

Mirwais Rahimzoy, Atal Khan’s uncle, said: “Family support is very important in every aspect of life, whether in education or other fields. Without family encouragement, the environment won’t be conducive, and students can’t succeed.”

Maiwand Rahimzoy, another uncle of Atal Khan, added: “We ask the Islamic Emirate to provide educational opportunities. When they graduate and get good grades, job opportunities should be made available for them.”

This comes as girls above the sixth grade have consistently criticized the closure of schools and universities to them.

This is while the Islamic Emirate has said that it is working to provide educational opportunities for female students in the country as soon as possible.