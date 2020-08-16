Kanye West rekindles feud with Taylor Swift

NEW YORK (AFP): American rapper Kanye West has rekindled his feud with Taylor Swift in a new Twitter tirade.

The US presidential hopeful pointed his guns at the singer once again and seemingly shaded her in a disdainful tweet on Saturday.

Posting a photo of a snake, West wrote: “Not gonna use a snake emoji cause you know why … I’m not sure if Christians are allowed to use snake emojis.”

For the unversed, snake has become a symbol of Kim Kardashian and West’s feud with Swift as they have previously used the snake emoji to describe the folklore singer after she refuted the rapper’s claims of granting him permission to refer to her with the ‘b’ word in his 2016-track titled, Famous.

The reality TV star too had joined the cold war along with her husband as she tweeted on National Snake Day: “Wait it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!”

The Love Story singer later embraced the insult and used snake imagery through her album, Reputation.

The Grammy Award-winner also addressed the digs that were constantly hurled her way by the contentious couple.

She told Washington Post: “A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on. And then a lot of people were calling me a lot of things on social media. And I went through some really low times for a while because of it. I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was going to get to do this anymore.”