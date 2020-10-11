Karabakh to be central subject of Armenian FM’s visit – Moscow

Monitoring Desk

MOSCOW: Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh will be at the center of attention during the scheduled visit of Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsaka-nyan to Moscow, the commentary of Russia’s Foreign Ministry made public on Sunday said.

As the agency reported, the top diplomat will be in Moscow with an official visit on October 11-13, he will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

“One of the key subjects of the discussion will be the issues of settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh.

In order to develop the agreements reached in Moscow on October 9-10 during the trilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerb-aijan, and Armenia, the dialogue will continue on de-escalation of tensions in the conflict zone and creation of conditions to renew the substantive negotiations process, including the inv-olvement of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Gro-up,” the commentary said.

The sides will also review the entire range of issues of the bilateral cooperation, foreign policy interaction along the lines of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and the CIS.

Also, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview aired by the Russia-1 TV channel that Russia, standing up to its national interests, is very interested in the stable environment in Azerbaijan and Armenia. “The uniqueness of the current situation is that, while having our own national interests, we have them and we stand by them, the stability of both Azerbaijan and Armenia is a priority for us, their relations are crucially important to us,” she said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria stressed that Russia never manipulates the feelings of people of other countries, never “engaged in empty rhetoric.”

According to the spokeswoman, in case of Azerbaijan and Armenia Russia managed to achieve the result based on the diplomatic effort. The diplomat noted the special role of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the organization of the talks between the opposing sides.

“One needs to remember a very important thing. The work personally done by the president of our country in order to make possible the arrival in our capital of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia. It seems to me, one needs to begin any conversation on settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh and on the situation between the two countries with the understanding and reiteration of who is a true friend and who is not really,” Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria added. (TASS)