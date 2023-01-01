Karachi: 11 killed in stampede during Zakat distribution

F.P. Report

KARACHI: At least 11 people including four women and three children were killed in a stampede during the distribution of Zakat funds in Karachi on Friday.

According to reports, the incident occurred at the Site Noras Chorangi when an international company ASCO was distributing Zakat funds among the deserves.

During the stampede, two women and a child fell into the drain and died.

As per the report, many people have also become unconscious due to the stampede.

The dead bodies of two women have been shifted to Civil Hospital and other dead bodies of two women and three children were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Karachi Site Area police chief SP Site Mughiz Hashmi said the Rashan distributors have not informed the authorities about the Ration or Zakat distribution in the dyeing factory.

He confirmed that they have arrested seven people including a factory manager for not informing the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and the police in advance about their activity. The factory has also been sealed.

About the reason for the stampede, he also said that no evidence of gas leakage or cylinder explosion was found at the spot but a pipeline was affected in the stampede.

The area police chief also said the incident is being investigated and the dead bodies have been shifted to the hospital.