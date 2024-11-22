Karachi board Intermediate Part II results announced

F.P. Report

KARACHI : The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the results for the Intermediate Part II (Class XII) Commerce Regular Group annual examinations for 2024, revealing a success rate of 35.96%.

According to chairman of the board, Prof Amir Hussain Qadri, private colleges dominated the top three positions, while government colleges failed to secure any spots.

Muhammad Sami, a student of Tabani’s College, secured the first position with 983 marks (89.36%) out of 1100; followed by Rabia Imran Chapra from Commecs College, who achieved second place with 975 marks (88.63%). The third position was claimed by Jaweria Taj from Bahria College Karsaz with 970 marks (88.18%), all with an A1 grade.

Examinations Director Zarina Rashid revealed that 34,451 candidates registered for the Commerce Regular Group exams, of which 33,610 appeared. Out of these, only 12,087 candidates were declared successful.

The grade distribution among successful candidates was as follows: