Karachi building collapse: Search continues as death toll rises to 19

F.P. Report

KARACHI: More than 31 hours after a residential building collapsed in Karachi’s Lyari Baghdadi area, rescue operations remain incomplete as hopes for finding more survivors dwindle.

So far, 19 bodies have been recovered from the rubble, while seven people have been rescued with injuries. Rescue teams fear that eight to 10 individuals may still be trapped beneath the debris. According to rescue officials, 12 others remained under treatment at a local hospital.

According to rescue officials, around 70% of the debris has been cleared, but progress is slow due to the narrow streets obstructing the movement of heavy machinery. “The situation is extremely challenging. The limited access points are delaying the operation,” one rescue official told reporters at the scene.

Some of the victims have been identified as Waseem, Prantik, Hoori Bibi, Prem and Fatima. However, a woman, who was also among the deceased, a 30-year-old man shifted to the Civil Hospital and a seven-year-old child pulled out from the rubble remain unidentified.

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire brigade was promptly informed after the collapse. They also expressed concern that additional people could be buried under the rubble.

The tragic incident unfolded when the decade-old dilapidated building collapsed, burying multiple families under its debris. Locals revealed that the building had been in a dangerous condition for at least 10 years, yet no notices or preventive action had been taken by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

Victims’ families, with tearful eyes and trembling hands, continue to wait anxiously at the site, praying for a miracle. “We are hoping someone is still alive under there. We haven’t lost hope yet,” said one resident, whose relative remains missing.

Rescue teams from various agencies, assisted by heavy machinery, are working around the clock. Officials say the debris removal operation may continue till late night, as they carefully search for any signs of life.

Residents of the area demand accountability and strict action against those responsible for ignoring repeated warnings.

Commissioner blames residents

Thirteen hours after the incident, Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi reached the collapsed residential building in the Baghdadi area of Lyari.

Speaking to the media, Naqvi emphasized that this was not the time for a blame game.

“Agencies and institutions should refrain from blaming each other,” he stated. “The residents themselves bear the greatest responsibility for such incidents. These buildings are dangerous, and we have issued evacuation notices for them.”

He added, “People living in these derelict buildings are putting their lives at serious risk. Despite receiving notices, many choose to stay. Unfortunately, the administration cannot forcibly remove them from their homes.”

Commissioner Naqvi reiterated the urgency of vacating unsafe structures, urging residents to act responsibly to prevent further tragedies.

SBCA director general stance on building collapse

The director general of SBCA, Ishaq Khuhro, stated that authorities are verifying whether the collapsed building was listed as a dangerous structure. He added that the building was even older than 1979 and that a detailed report regarding the collapse is being prepared.

According to rescue officials, the injured include 50-year-old Fatima, 35-year-old Chanda, 35-year-old Sunita, 25-year-old Rashid, and 45-year-old Yousuf.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the building collapse incident in Lyari and has directed the SBCA to provide details of all dilapidated buildings across the city.

The chief minister expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and ordered the concerned authorities to submit an immediate report. He also instructed rescue teams to expedite efforts to recover those trapped under the debris and to ensure immediate medical treatment for the injured.

Saeed Ghani forms committee to probe collapse

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the recent building collapse incident in Lyari.

According to the minister, the committee has been tasked to identify within three days any officers responsible for negligence that may have led to the tragic incident.

Saeed Ghani emphasized that strict action will be taken against those found guilty of carelessness to prevent such incidents in the future. The committee’s findings will play a crucial role in ensuring accountability and improving safety standards across the city.