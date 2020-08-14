Pic14-068 KARACHI: Aug14  Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing during inauguration ceremony of People's square in provincial capital. ONLINE PHOTO by Syed Asif Ali

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing during inauguration ceremony of People’s square. Online photo

The Frontier Post / August 14, 2020
Posted in