Karachi: Change of guard ceremony held at Mazar-e-Quaid

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Change of guard ceremony was held on Friday at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah (Mazar-e-Quaid) in Karachi.

The ceremony was held on the occasion of 54th anniversary of the 1965 war as nation celebrates Defence and Martyrs Day.

A contingent of the Pakistan Air Force, clad in ceremonial dresses, presented the guard of honour and assumed the ceremonial guard duties at the mausoleum.

Chief guest Air Vice Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa inspected the parade. He laid a floral wreath at the grave and offered Fateha. National anthem of Pakistan was played at the ceremony.