Karachi: CTD arrests MQM-L target killer

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested an alleged target killer of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London’s (MQM-L) from Pak Colony area of Karachi, on Friday.

According to local news channel report, the arrested suspect has been identified as Kaleem – also known as Chikna. He was involved in killings of two police officers and several other persons.

It has further been learnt that the accused is closely acquainted with Dilawar Khan aka Shah Jee who is Pak Colony’s sector in-charge.