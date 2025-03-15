Karachi enforces new traffic rules, violators to face music

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Karachi has rolled out new traffic regulations, warning violators of strict action.

According to the city’s traffic police, heavy vehicles must now be equipped with side railings, under-run bars, GPS, and cameras.

Oil tankers are required to install buffer plates, while drivers will undergo drug and fatigue tests to ensure road safety.

Motorcyclists must wear helmets, use chain covers, keep their lights functional, and display clear number plates.

Bikers are also required to stick to the left lane, with fines for violators.

ANPR cameras will keep tabs on those running red light for switching lanes recklessly.

Repeat offenders will have to cough up an additional Rs2,500 fine.

Meanwhile Qingqi rickshaws have been shown the door on five major roads, including Shahrah-e-Faisal band Rashid Minhas Road.

Authorities have vowed to tighten the screws further to ease traffic congestion and reduce accidents.