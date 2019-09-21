Karachi expected to experience mild heatwave today

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The MET office predicted that Karachi is likely to experience a mild heatwave today (Saturday).

MET Office added that the weather in the metropolis is expected to be sunny throughout the day, with maximum temperature expected to remain in the range between 38 to 40 °C with 60 to 70 per cent humidity.

Surface wind expected to blow from Northeast during the period.

Weather is expected to remain mainly hot and dry in Sindh during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, the MET office had said a mild heatwave was likely to affect Karachi from September 21 to 24.

Last year, a heatwave killed 65 people in Karachi in three days when it coincided with power outages and the holy month of Ramzan.