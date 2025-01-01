Karachi faces traffic disruptions due to protests over water, power issues

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Karachi experienced major traffic disruptions and law and order issues on Tuesday due to widespread protests against ongoing work on water and power infrastructure, local media reported.

One of the main causes of disruption is the construction of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, which has damaged a key water line on University Road near Old Sabzi Mandi. This has left residents facing a water crisis that could last until Friday, with many areas likely to face water shortages.

The protests, mainly against the water and power shortages, have led to road blockages, making it difficult for citizens to reach their destinations. Traffic authorities had to divert vehicles to alternative routes, resulting in slow traffic movement throughout the city.

In particular, areas in the South Zone, including Arambagh, Eidgah Chowk, Tibet Centre, and Fresco Chowk, were significantly impacted by protests.

Although a separate protest on MA Jinnah Road was organised by retired employees of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation over pension issues, most protests were related to the ongoing water and power crisis.