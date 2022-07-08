Karachi facing urban flooding after torrential rain

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Karachi which has received torrential rain is facing urban flooding as water of Mlair river has flooded Korangi Causeway and Malir stream on Landhi Murtaza Chorangi has been submerged, on Friday.

As many as 9 people have been swept away in the flashfloods in Godap, Malir Town and Crossing. The rescue officials have saved 6 people while the operation to rescue others is also underway. All the roads have been closed for all kinds of traffic due to their flooding.

The Rangers officials have reached the Korangi Causeway to start rescue efforts.

According to the latest situation, the thoroughfare between Landhi and Malir Memon Goth has been totally inundated compelling administration to close it by erecting barriers. The Godap stream is overflowing submerging all adjoining areas. The administration tried to divert the course of stream, but its effort have not borne fruit yet.

Three motorcyclists also drown in Godap stream when their two-wheeler was swept away by the strong water currents last night. One rider was rescued but two others both father and son were still missing. The road built over the nullah has been sagged owing to inundation.

According to police, the incident occurred when their motorcycle was slipped away due to fast running water. They said that one young rider named Rahim-ud-Din was rescued but the two others Ghulam Hussain and Liaquat Hussain were drowned.

Police said that incident happened four hours ago and the rescue operation was still on. They said that no mobile signals worked in the area of Godap Town where the incident occurred.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner South Abdul Sattar Isani along with all assistant commissioners of the district is monitoring the rain water disposal efforts of the administration.

The dewatering process is underway on Chandrigarh Road, Sadr, MA Jinnah Road, Liyari, Shaheen Complex, Club Road, Police Headquarters Garden, Memon Mosque, Teen Talvar, and Bilawal Chorangi.

The DC said that MC, DMCs, Solid Waste Management and K-Electric people were in contact with the district administration to tackle with the emergency situation.

Meanwhile, a big torrent of water passed through near Saadi Town. Several vehicles were stuck in water. The rescue teams are trying to take out motors trapped in deluge.

As the torrential rain lashed Karachi, the supply of electricity also remained shut in many areas of the city due to tripping.

K-Electric spokesperson Awais Munshi said that the company shut the power supply as a precaution and supply from as many as 150-200 feeders was shut. However, electricity has been resumed in many areas, he added.

Child among nine killed in Jhampir mine flood

A 12-year-old boy suspected to be working illegally at a coal mine was among at least nine people killed by a flash flood at a quarry in Sindh.

Police said torrential monsoon rain inundated the mine in Jhampir, 120 kilometres east of Karachi.

Poverty and the weak implementation of labour laws see millions of children exploited in often hazardous work environments in Pakistan.

“The mine is about 350 feet (110 metres) deep and we are trying to recover the body of the boy,” Zahid Sheikh, a local police officer told AFP.

The Sindh chief minister has ordered an enquiry, officials said.

Bilawal expresses grief

While expressing his sorrow over the deaths of colliers in the coalmine near Jhampair area, PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he could understand the feelings of those who had lost their near and dear ones in this incident. He said he shared their grief.

He demanded an inquiry into the incident, besides directing authorities to take steps to stop such incidents in future.

At the same time, Bilawal expressed his concern over the reports that children were working in mines. He asked the authorities to play their role in eliminating the child labour from the country.

30 cattle heads die in Kashmore

At least 30 cattle heads died after the wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rain in Tangwani city of Kashmore district, Sindh, on Friday.

According to the rescue sources, the incident took place in Sikandar Bijarani village where the wall of the house of Chakar Malik collapsed due to heavy rain.

More than 50 cattle heads were buried under the rubble while at least 30 of them were killed on the spot.

The victims told media that they had to bear a loss of millions of rupees, for those cattle heads were the main source of their livelihood.

They appealed for help from the Kashmore deputy commissioner and other authorities concerned.

Two youths electrocuted in Mailsi

Two youths were electrocuted separately in Mailsi on Friday. According to the rescue sources, a youth named Shoaib Shah was electrocuted when he was joining the electricity wires.

In another incident that took place in Chak-263 of Mailsi tehsil, a 17-year-old youth received severe electric shocks from a fodder cutter machine and died.

According to the rescue sources, the fodder cutter machine gave the youth severe electric shocks due to rain in Mailsi.