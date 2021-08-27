Karachi factory fire kills 13 labourers

F.P. Report

KARACHI: At least 13 labourers burnt to death and 20 were still trapped when a huge fire swept a chemical chemical factory located in Karachi’s Mehran Town on Friday.

The rescue personnel said the ablaze engulfed the whole factory and a number of labourers were still trapped inside the factory.

It was also reported that the chemical factory neither had any fire-fighting equipment installed on the premises nor it had any exit doors.

Rangers jawans were also rushed to the site as the operation to put off the fire and rescue the labourers, many of whom are underage, was underway.

Two of the 13 deceased were real brothers working in the same factory, said.