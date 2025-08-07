Karachi factory fire leaves 8 injured as five-storey building collapses

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A huge fire at a factory in the Karachi Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) near Landhi, which injured eight people and damaged at least three nearby factories, was brought under control on Thursday after several hours of rescue operations, officials confirmed.

Sources reported that the intensity of the fire increased rapidly, engulfing the entire building and injuring eight people. Explosions were also heard intermittently from within the burning factory.

Fire brigade officials classified the blaze as a third-degree fire. A total of 16 fire tenders and 2 water bowsers are engaged in extinguishing the flames. The five-story building’s roof have already collapsed.

Fire brigade officials stated that the fire has been contained, all employees have been evacuated from the factory, and nearby factories have also been cleared.

The owner of the garment factory, Iqbal Ayub, said the fire started in the basement. “People often underestimate the first signs of a fire,” he noted.

“We have submitted a request to the district administration — this is a third-degree fire, and if not controlled, it could cause further damage. Accidents never come with a warning; they happen suddenly,” he added.

A video has emerged showing male and female employees escaping dangerously after a fire broke out in the factory.

A fire broke out in a factory located in the Landhi Export Processing Zone, but no adequate exit routes or arrangements were visible for the immediate evacuation of employees.

Fire brigade vehicles were busy extinguishing the fire, while during the incident, male and female employees were seen hanging from a construction lift to get out of the factory.

The video shows employees successfully escaping by hanging from the construction lift.

The situation after the fire has raised many questions regarding the safety arrangements for employees in case of an emergency at the factory.