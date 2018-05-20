Karachi Inter Board exams postponed from 21 to 23rd

F.P.Report

KARACHI: Due to the heat wave and rise of mercury in Karachi the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi has postponed examinations scheduled from May 21 to 23.

The official of the board in a statement issued here on Sunday said the examinations have been postponed keeping scorching weather and ongoing heat wave in view.

The statement said that new dates for postponed exams would be announced later. The inter board further stated that all examinations from May 24 and onwards would be held as per schedule.

Mercury in Karachi touched 44°C around 3 pm on Sunday. The sweltering heatwave in the city and elsewhere in Sindh is likely to extend its unwelcome stay by four to five days, a top official with the country’s weather monitoring authority said earlier.

The heat wave is expected to peak between Monday and Wednesday, drastically pushing the temperatures even higher, said Dr Ghulam Rasool, director-general at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

