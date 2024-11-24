Karachi, Islamabad among other major cities face cellular, internet service disruptions

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prepares for its highly anticipated “do-or-die” protest in Islamabad, communications services have been disrupted across the country.

Major cities — including Karachi, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi — have reported interruptions in mobile internet and other services, leaving citizens and businesses inconvenienced. The disruptions are part of the government’s broader security measures aimed at managing the protest.

Mobile data services have been suspended in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, while Peshawar has experienced partial disruptions to internet services, though mobile phone networks remain operational.

Karachi has seen disruptions in mobile internet since last night, causing significant inconvenience for its residents.

In southern Punjab, cities such as Bahawalpur, Kamalia, and Toba Tek Singh are facing suspensions of both internet and cellular services. Dera Ismail Khan, Gujranwala, Rajanpur, and Hafizabad have also been affected, with internet services halted in many areas.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior clarified that internet and cellular service suspensions are limited to areas deemed high-risk for security concerns. Officials assured the public that connectivity in other parts of the country remains unaffected.

These measures, according to the government, are necessary to ensure public safety as tensions escalate ahead of PTI’s planned demonstration.

The disruption comes as part of a larger security strategy to counter the PTI protest. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has issued strict orders to prevent protesters from entering Islamabad, resulting in the deployment of thousands of security personnel.

Over 8,000 additional police officers have been stationed in Islamabad, alongside Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) units.

Punjab has mobilised an additional 10,700 police officers and imposed Section 144, restricting gatherings across the province for three days, from November 23 to 25.

Entry and exit points of Islamabad have been sealed, with significant security measures in place.

The PTI protest comes amidst escalating political tensions and follows the failure of recent negotiations between the party and the government.

The protest, announced by the party’s incarcerated founder, focuses on alleged election rigging, the detention of party workers, and the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

PTI’s leader, who has been imprisoned since August, had earlier called on supporters to march to Islamabad to demonstrate against these grievances.

The protests also coincide with the upcoming visit of the Belarusian president, scheduled from November 25 to 27, adding to the government’s concerns about maintaining law and order.

Section 144 has already been imposed in Islamabad for two months as authorities aim to avoid clashes similar to those witnessed during previous PTI demonstrations in the federal capital.