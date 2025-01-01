Karachi Kings hammer Multan Sultans in PSL 10 thriller

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Karachi Kings produced a scintillating display of batting prowess to hammer Multan Sultans in a high-scoring thriller of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, beating the 2021 winners by four wickets.

Chasing a formidable 235, Karachi Kings’ batting lineup led by James Vince rose to the challenge, as they got to the target with four wickets and as many balls to spare.

James Vince struck a 42-ball hundred as he went on to score 101 of just 43 deliveries. The right-handed batter smashed four sixes and 14 fours. Khushdil Shah struck 60 off 37 balls, smashing four sixes and five fours.

The home side got off to a flying start as they already hammered 44 runs in the fourth over when they lost first wicket and that too of captain David Warner (12). Opener Tim Seifert (36) and Shan Masood (0) also perished to Akif Javed in consecutive deliveries, leaving Karachi Kings 52-3.

Arafat Minhas also failed to make an impact as he was bowled by Usama Mir with the Kings having 79 runs on the board. Needing 156 in 79 deliveries, Karachi Kings were looking little out of the game but James Vince and Khushdhil Shah had other intentions.

Both the batters put 142 runs for the fifth, taking the game away from Multan Sultans, before being dismissed in quick succession with the Kings still requiring 12 runs for the famous victory.

Abbas Afridi and Irfan Khan Niazi finished the job for the home side with a sensible partnership.

James Vince was declared player of the match.

After being asked to bat first, Multan Sultans posted 234 runs on the scoreboard for the loss of three wickets as captain Muhammad Rizwan scored a brilliant century. Their innings started well, with the opening pair contributing a brisk 55 runs in just five overs.

The skipper was the main aggressor during the opening stand, while Shai Hope, who scored eight runs, focused on rotating the strike until he fell to Hasan Ali on the first ball of the sixth over.

Muhammad Rizwan then continued to bat aggressively as he formed partnerships first with Usman Khan and then with Kamran Ghulam, strengthening the Sultans’ position.

Muhammad Rizwan remained unbeaten with 105 runs off 63 balls, hitting five sixes and nine fours.

Apart from the skipper, Michael Bracewell scored unbeaten 44 while Kamran Ghulam contributed with 36 runs. For Karachi Kings, Khushdil Shah, Hassan Ali and Abbas Afridi took one wicket each.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off with a star-studded opening ceremony in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium yesterday.

The PSL 10 will run from April 11 to May 18, consist of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.