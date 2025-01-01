Karachi Kings thrash Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Karachi Kings scored their second victory of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 after beating Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs at the National Bank Cricket Stadium on Friday.

After putting 175 on the scoreboard, Kings restricted Quetta Gladiators to 119/9 in 20 in overs.

Gladiators skipper Saud Shakeel remained the top run-getter for his side with an unbeaten 33 off 40 balls.

The left-handed batter, however, could not get any support from other batters as seven of them were dismissed without reaching double-digit scores.

Quetta Gladiators pacer Mohammad Amir remained the second-highest run-getter for his side, having scored a quick 16-ball 30.

For the Kings, Hasan Ali picked up three wickets, while Mohammad Nabi and Abbas Afridi took two wickets each.

Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza chipped in with one wicket each.

Earlier, James Vince scored 70 to lift Karachi Kings to 175 for seven against Quetta Gladiators in the eighth match of PSL 10.

After opting to bat first, the Kings began strongly as their opening pair gave them a 60-run stand in the first powerplay of their third game in the PSL 10.

The opening stand ended when their skipper, David Warner, was dismissed after scoring 31 off 20 balls, with the scoreboard showing 60/1 in 5.4 overs.

Karachi Kings wicketkeeping batter Tim Seifert was the next to depart after scoring 27 off 15 balls.

James Vince then took charge of the inning and was involved in a couple of partnerships to help his side post 175 on the scoreboard in their 20 overs.

The right-handed batter took 47 balls for his 70, which featured six fours and one six.

For Quetta Gladiators, Mohammad Amir and Ali Majid took two wickets each, while Sean Abbott, Abrar Ahmed and Saud Shakeel bagged a wicket each.