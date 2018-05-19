Karachi mourns death of Texas School shooting

Naimat Khan

KARACHI: A large number of friends, relatives and people from different walks of life made to residence of Sabika Aziz Shaikh, Pakistani victim of Texas School shooting, which took lives of ten people.

A teenager opened fire with his shotgun and revolver in the Santa Fe High School in Texas yesterday. Sabika Sheikh, a 17-year-old Pakistani scholar participating in the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) programme in the US, had joined the program on August 2, 2017, family told the Frontier Post.

“She was bright student and wanted to be star of future but she is no more with us, due to gun menace in the US,” Abdul Aziz Shaikh, father of the victim girl, told this scribe.

“This morning, I called the family of Sabika Sheikh and offered my deepest condolences. As an exchange student, Sabika was a youth ambassador, a bridge between our peoples and cultures. All of us at the US Mission in Pakistan are devastated by and mourn her loss. We will honour her memory.”

Aisha Farooqui, the consul general at the Pakistani consulate in Houston, said in an official statement that the US State Department had sent them official confirmation of Sabika’s death in the Santa Fe shooting.

George Lapadat, an exchange student from Romania, who claims that Sabika was one of his friends, took to Facebook to express his grief at Sabika’s death.

He said that Sabika “came to the US to learn, to experience, to share and to bring back to her country all the knowledge she acquired during her exchange.”

“She was young, vibrant, happy and super-excited to go back to her country. She was going to return in a few days. She has done an amazing job being an ambassador of her country here,” the Facebook post read.

Lapadat added: “When she left for this trip, she was supposed to be gone for 10 months… but now she is gone forever.”

“And if this [the shooting] is not enough to prove that something is wrong and something needs to change, I don’t know what else would be,” he concluded.

About Sabika’s achievements, her uncle Abdul Basit said she was among 6,000 students who received the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study fellowship. “This shows how intelligent she was.”

He added they are likely to receive Sabika’s body by Monday evening or Tuesday morning as per information from Pakistani diplomats. However, politicians from different parties have asked the government to get Sabika’s body home for final rites at the earliest.

Abdul Aziz told that he is expected to receive the dead body of Sabika by Tuesday after which date and time of funeral will be dec

Advertisements