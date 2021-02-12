KARACHI: Officials from international navy officials presenting salute during flags hosting ceremony of multinational naval exercise AMAN-21 at PN Dockyard on February 12, 2021.

APP59-120221KARACHI: February 12 - Officials from international navy officials presenting salute during flags hosting ceremony of multinational naval exercise AMAN-21 at PN Dockyard. APP

The Frontier Post / February 12, 2021
