Karachi: Pakistan to play Sri Lanka in second ODI today

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the second one-day international (ODI) – which had been rescheduled from Sunday, September 29 to Monday (today).

According to reports, the match will be played at the National Stadium Karachi at 03:00 PM.

Both the teams conducted practice sessions on Sunday after the round of rain in the metropolis cleared. Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has also joined the national squad.

Pakistan are confident to mark the return of ODIs to Pakistan after ten years with a victory over the Islanders. On the other hand, Sri Lanka head coach has expressed complete satisfaction over security arrangements in Pakistan.

The PCB has announced that tickets sold for Friday, 27 September, will be valid for either 30 September or 2 October ODI, while tickets sold for Sunday, 29 September, match may also be used for either 30 September or 2 October ODI.

As per the PCB ticketing policy for the series, the governing body will allow refund of all tickets for Friday’s match or allow ticket holders to use them for either the second or third ODI.

It has also been agreed that ticket-holders of Sunday’s match unable to attend Monday’s match will also get full refunds. Tickets for Monday’s rescheduled second ODI were also made available online and dedicated TCS counters.

The decision to reschedule second ODI had been made mutually by the two boards to allow the groundstaff to prepare the National Stadium outfield for this week’s play. The previous week’s heavy rains had left the outfield soggy and the groundsmen required at least two complete days to make the ground fit for cricket.

PCB Director International Cricket, Zakir Khan had said that unseasonal heavy rains forced us to review the series schedule. I am thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket as well as our host broadcasters for agreeing to amend the match schedule to ensure there are no further abandonments due to rain in what is an important bilateral FTP series for Pakistan, he said.

Earlier on Friday, the match had been called off owing to heavy rainfall in the first one-day international match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka which was ought to mark the historic return of 50-over format in the country.

Karachi has not hosted a one-day international since January 2009 when Sri Lanka played two back-to-back matches at the National Stadium.

The tour comprises of three one-day internationals in Karachi and as many Twenty20s in Lahore. Pakistan have put in place stringent security measures normally reserved for heads of state.

All the arrangements are being led by the Pakistan’s military, with around 2,000 security personnel on alert at the team’s hotel and at the ground.

Teams

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara