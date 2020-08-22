Karachi paralysed due to rain

KARACHI (INP): With the unprecedented 173mm of rain recorded in just one hour in the Surjani Town area, many neighbourhoods of Karachi were still paralysed on Saturday morning with more downpour in forecast during the next 24 hours.

On the other hand, three people were killed in rain-related accidents while power supply had also been suspended to many areas.

It is reported that over 200 feeders were tripped after which the residents of Orangi Town, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Sohrab Goth, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and many other localities spend the night without electricity.

Meanwhile, the two of these deaths were reported from the Memon Goth area of Malir where a lightning strike killed two youngsters. Another person was electrocuted in Machar Colony.