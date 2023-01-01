Karachi police arrest Ali Zaidi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter President Ali Zaidi was taken into custody by the Karachi police on Tuesday after protests erupted in the metropolis following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Islamabad in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Although the police haven’t provided the reason behind the detention, a video of the arrest circulating on social media showed that police forced Zaidi into a white-coloured Toyota vehicle near the city’s Kala Pul area. PTI’s leadership has asked the workers to take to the streets against Khan’s arrest and an “emergency committee” — which was formed in case of his arrest — is set to announce the next course of action.