Karachi: Policeman shoots dead robber

F.P. Report

KARACHI: An alleged robber was shot dead by policeman on early Sunday morning after he attempted to loot him in Karachi.

According to police, two robbers tried to deprive the policeman of his valuables and cash on the city’s Burns Road. He opened fire, killing one of them, while the other managed to escape from the scene.

The killed suspect, identified as Umair, was shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities. A TT pistol was recovered from his possession.

Separately, a person was killed in a firing incident on Shaheed-e-Millat Road.

The dead body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for autopsy.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately known.