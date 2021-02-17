Home
Top Stories
Global
Business
E-Paper
Articles
Editorials
Pakistan
Entertainment
Afghanistan
Arts & Literature
Sports
Science & Technology
Health
Travel
Pictures Talk
Kids Corner
Advertise with Us
About Us
Contact Us
KARACHI: President Dr. Arif Alvi attending the concluding ceremony of the 7th edition of the Multinational Maritime Exercise, Aman-2021 hosted by Pakistan Navy on February 16, 2021.
The Frontier Post
/
February 17, 2021
Share on Facebook
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Twitter
Share on Skype
Home
Top Stories
Global
Business
E-Paper
Articles
Editorials
Pakistan
Entertainment
Afghanistan
Arts & Literature
Sports
Science & Technology
Health
Travel
Pictures Talk
Kids Corner
Advertise with Us
About Us
Contact Us
Posted in
News In Pictures