APP66-160221KARACHI: February 16 - President Dr. Arif Alvi attending the concluding ceremony of the 7th edition of the Multinational Maritime Exercise, Aman-2021 hosted by Pakistan Navy. APP

KARACHI: President Dr. Arif Alvi attending the concluding ceremony of the 7th edition of the Multinational Maritime Exercise, Aman-2021 hosted by Pakistan Navy on February 16, 2021.

The Frontier Post / February 17, 2021
Posted in