Karachi records highest Covid positivity rate at 15.97%

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The highest positivity rate of Covid-19 cases was recorded in Karachi at 15.97 per cent in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was informed on Friday.

While the countrywide positivity ratio stands at 5.99pc, the number of critically ill Covid-19 patients rose to 2,294 with 45 succumbing to the infection overnight.

The second highest positivity ratio was witnessed in Peshawar (13.62pc).

Province-wise, Sindh recorded the highest Covid-19 positivity ratio at 9.49pc, followed by Azad Jammu and Kashmir 7.36pc, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 5.55pc, Balochistan 4.75pc, Punjab 4.49pc, Islamabad 2.43pc and Gilgit Baltistan zero.

As many as 2, 417 new cases of the coronavirus surfaced across the country after samples of 49, 359 people were tested during the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 514,338.

According to the NCOC, 45 people died due to the contagion during this period taking the total death tally to 10, 863.