Karachi rejects PTI Tweets Sharjeel Memon

F.P. Report

Karachi: Provincial Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon has said in his tweet that Karachi has rejected PTI. He said that PTI parliamentary party leader and member of Sindh assembly Khurram Sher Zaman lost the union council election against Najmi Alam a political worker of Pakistan People’s Party .

‘This clearly indicates the fake mandate of PTI in the 2018 general elections,’ he added. He said that a person had been selected as Member of Sindh Assembly in 2018 who couldn’t have won the Union Council.